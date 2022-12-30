The government has published a list of goods prohibited for export next year

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the volume of quotas for goods whose export is subject to licensing for 2023.

This is stated in Resolution No. 1466 of December 27.

In contrast to last yearʼs document, the ban on the export of buckwheat was canceled in the new document and the quotas for the export of coking coal were increased from 200 000 tons to 600 000.

This year, the government set a zero quota for a number of goods, effectively banning their export. It is about:

salt;

thermal coal;

oil fuel;

natural gas;

fuel wood;

silver;

gold;

precious metal scrap.

The list of goods, the export of which is subject to licensing, has not changed much — only buckwheat has been added. It includes: