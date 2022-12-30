The U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law providing for assistance to Ukraine

The U.S. President Joe Biden signed the budget for 2023, which provides for the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

He reported this on Twitter.

"Today I signed a bipartisan comprehensive bill that caps a year of historic progress. It will invest in medical research, security, veterans health care, disaster recovery, funding to combat violence against women — and provide critical aid to Ukraine. We expect more in 2023," Biden wrote.

On December 22, the United States Senate approved a bill to fund the government in 2023 in the amount of $1.7 trillion. It provides almost $45 billion for aid to Ukraine and Washingtonʼs allies. The project provides $19.8 billion for arming and equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO allies and $12.9 billion for stabilizing Ukraineʼs economy and covering its budget deficit.