”Meduza”: Medvedchukʼs family lives in Moscow

The family of the MP of the banned "OPZZh" party Viktor Medvedchuk lives in Moscow.

The Russian publication "Meduza" writes about it.

Together with the Laboratory of University Transparency, the publication found out that Medvedchukʼs youngest daughter Daria has been living in Russia since at least 2021. Her mother — is the third wife of the MP — Oksana Marchenko. Daria Medvedchuk is the goddaughter of Russian President Putin.

Marchenko herself was in Moscow in February 2022, shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian journalists wrote with reference to her social networks. In April, after the invasion and arrest of her husband, she also spoke at a press conference in Moscow.

Daria Medvedchuk is currently studying in Moscow. "Meduza" and the "Laboratory of University Transparency" learned about this from the order on her admission to the "Higher School of Business" faculty of the Higher School of Economics dated August 31, 2021, published on the universityʼs website.