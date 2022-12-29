In Kharkiv region, the number of people killed due to a missile attack has increased to three

In the Kharkiv region on December 29, three people were killed by Russian missile fire.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, around 1:00 p.m., the Russian military fired artillery at the private sector in Kupyansk, killing a local resident.

Around 2:10 p.m., the occupiers launched a rocket attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the Chuhuyiv district. Two employees of the enterprise were killed, another was injured. According to preliminary information, the Russians fired a Kh-101 cruise missile from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The village of Kotlyary also came under fire. Shelling damaged one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, the occupiers fired from the "Iskander-K" complex with a 9M728R-500 cruise missile.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).