1 100 dead bodies have already been found in the de-occupied territories of four regions of Ukraine

The police found 1 100 bodies of dead people in the de-occupied territories of Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. There are 31 children among them.

This was reported at the briefing by the head of the Department of Organizational Analytical Support and Operational Response of the National Police, general of the police of the third rank Oleksiy Sergeev, writes Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of de-occupation measures, the bodies of 1 116 civilians, including 31 bodies of children, have been found in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. The bodies of three people were found yesterday in Kherson region," he noted.

Investigators documented 5 398 war crimes. The largest number of proceedings — 42 000 — were initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).