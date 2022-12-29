The European Commission allocated €100 million for the restoration of Ukrainian schools destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the war damaged or destroyed 2 800 educational institutions in Ukraine.

"Ukraineʼs future begins with its children. We are investing €100 million in rebuilding schools destroyed by Russian bombs. We send school buses so that children can get to and from school more safely. We collect and deliver computers, so students will be able to continue their studies," von der Leyen noted.

According to the European Commission, more than 5.7 million Ukrainian children felt the consequences of the Russian war.