Housing payments will be automatically extended to resettled people next year

Payment of accommodation allowance for internally displaced persons (IDP) will be extended automatically in 2023.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

According to the results of the meeting, the parties involved in social payments decided to automatically extend the accrual of housing assistance to IDPs.

"In order to receive housing assistance, IDPs will not need to provide supporting documents about their financial status, as receiving this assistance does not depend on received income and is indefinite," the Office of the Ombudsman stated.