Russia fired 120 missiles towards Ukraine. 90% of Lviv is currently without electricity

In the morning of December 29, Russia launched at least 120 missiles towards Ukraine.

This was reported by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak.

"There are more than 120 missiles over the whole of Ukraine, launched by the "evil Russian peace" to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse. We are waiting for further proposals from the "peacekeepers" about a "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for Russia" and about the undesirability of provocations," wrote Podolyak.

The anti-aircraft defense works in Kyiv and several regions of the country (in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Poltava, Odesa and Mykolaiv).

In Kharkiv, there are "strikes" of four S-300 missiles in the Nemyshlyansky and Osnovyansky districts, critical infrastructure is under attack.

In the capital, fragments of a downed rocket damaged a private building in Darnytskyi district and a car that was parked nearby, an industrial enterprise in Holosiivskyi district and a playground in Pecherskyi district were also damaged. In Kyiv, there may also be problems with electricity. 90% of Lviv is without electricity, trams and trolleybuses do not run, there may be water interruptions.