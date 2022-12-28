Yasno: Kyiv will soon be able to return to blackout schedules

The situation in Kyivʼs power system is stabilizing. In the near future, the capital will be able to return to blackout schedules.

Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko announced this.

He reminded Ukrainians about the responsible consumption of electricity.

"It is especially important not to plug everything in a row in the first 15 minutes after the light is turned on," Kovalenko noted.

According to him, now a significant number of those who disconnect independently are added to the houses that disconnect centrally.

"The city authorities of Kyiv received 107 applications from condominiums for compensation of 70% of the cost of purchasing generators for houses. In order to receive such compensation, condominiums/residential buildings should apply to district administrations with an application and a package of documents," added Yasnoʼs general director.