The Hubble Space Telescope has published two images taken in the constellation of the Golden Fish.

Space.com writes about it.

The images are taken in near-infrared (blue) and near-ultraviolet (red). NASA researchers counted almost 200 red giants in these images.

The star cluster NGC 1850 is located approximately 160,000 light-years from Earth in a small companion galaxy to the Milky Way known as the Large Magellanic Cloud.

In 2021, scientists discovered a black hole in this globular cluster.