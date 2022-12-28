“Kharkiv agreements”: the court allowed the arrest of the former defense minister Mykhailo Yezhel

The Kyiv Court of Appeal allowed the arrest of the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Yezhel in the case of approval of the "Kharkiv Agreements" in favor of Russia.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported on this on December 28.

Mykhailo Yezhel, who served as the head of the Ministry of Defense in April 2010, is charged with treason. According to the investigation, he knew that the agreement with Russia threatened the countryʼs sovereignty, but he agreed to it without comment, thereby helping to create the conditions for an increase in the number of Russian troops in Crimea and a subsequent invasion.

It is not known where Yezhel is at the moment, he was declared wanted.