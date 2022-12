Swiss OSINT analyst Benjamin Pitte released satellite images of Russian invaders entrenching themselves around a radar station near the village of Lazurne on the southern coast of Crimea.

"Russian military dug trenches around the radar station near Lazurne in the south of Crimea," he said in the description of the photo.

The trenches are visible on high-resolution satellite images. The analyst suggests that the trench system may have been expanded after the satellite took the pictures.