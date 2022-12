Russian occupiers shelled a maternity hospital in Kherson.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

Neither babies, nor women in labor, nor hospital workers were injured.

According to the minister, today, December 27, two babies were born in this maternity ward. One of the babies was born a few minutes before the Russian shelling.