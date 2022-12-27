“Ukrzaliznytsia” returns “Bukovel Express”. Tickets are already available

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) resumes the operation of "Bukovel Express" — regional high-speed train No. 809/810 connecting Lviv — Yasinya.

This train will depart from Lviv on December 30, 31, January 6, 7 and 8 at 07:00 and arrive in Yasinya at 12:25.

On the contrary, from Yasinya, the flight will depart at 15:10 and arrive in Lviv at 20:50.

The train will pass through Khodoriv, Halych, Ivano-Frankivsk, Nadvirna, Delyatyn, Yaremche, Mykulychyn, Tatariv-Bukovel, Vorokhta, Voronenko and Lazeshchyna.

A comfortable regional diesel train DPKr-3 will run on the route.

Tickets are already available for purchase in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in the chat-bot and on the website.