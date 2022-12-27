The property of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov worth almost 2 billion hryvnias was seized in Ukraine

Underground warehouses of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, where more than 160 thousand tons of Ukrainian iron ore were stored, were found and arrested in Ukraine. Raw materials were found on the territory of several seaports. The total value of extracted minerals is almost two billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on December 27.

The iron ore party belongs to the company of a Russian oligarch, who is part of the inner circle of the top military and political leadership of the Kremlin, Alisher Usmanov. After February 24, Ukraine, the EU and the USA imposed sanctions against him.

The representatives of the Russian Federation tried to illegally transport the hidden raw materials by sea vessels to the territory of Russia. After that, the minerals were planned to be transferred to the needs of the metallurgical industry and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

Seized property must be handed over to the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).