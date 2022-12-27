The Kyiv Conservatory again refused to remove Tchaikovskyʼs name from its name. The Ministry of Culture is outraged

The staff of the National Music Academy of Ukraine again postponed the decision to remove the name of the Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky from its title. The Ministry of Culture is outraged by such a decision.

This was reported by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"In fact, neither the recommendations of the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament), nor the Expert Council on overcoming the consequences of Russification and totalitarianism under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine (MCIP), nor the recommendations regarding Tchaikovsky, distributed by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, were taken into account. And this is at a time when all our theaters refused to perform Tchaikovsky," he wrote.

Tkachenko emphasized that the academyʼs staff postponed consideration of this issue for an indefinite time. At the same time, students support the renaming of the institution.