The U.S. army will receive the first IVAS augmented reality glasses for close combat in 2023

The U.S. army in 2023 will receive the first 10 000 IVAS augmented reality headsets to help soldiers in close combat. They are based on the Microsoft HoloLens glasses.

Yahoo News writes about it.

The first deliveries will be only part of a total package worth $ 22 billion, which will take the infantry to a much higher level. The main problem for the Pentagon is the integration of these systems.

IVAS has every chance to be revolutionary, as it transforms each individual soldier into a full-fledged combat unit that can perform a wide range of tasks during combat independently. IVAS has a built-in thermal imager, 3D maps, direct communication with other fighters and intelligence tools.

A fighter in a headset can see through walls and armor, count enemies and allies thanks to their illumination as if in a computer game, and also calculate the accuracy of hitting a target, for example, during fire "Somali" (indiscriminate fire from behind cover).