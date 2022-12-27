In Ukraine, the deficit of electricity has a little bit decreased — it was possible to increase production volumes

In Ukraine, the deficit of electricity has slightly decreased due to the increase in the production volumes of power plants.

The company "Ukrenergo" reported this on December 27.

After the accidents, a unit at one of the thermal power plants, which was damaged during one of the last Russian missile attacks, was connected to the network. However, the available capacity in the system is still not enough to meet all the needs of consumers in the country. Because at the same time, the level of consumption in the energy system also increased. This is due to the gradual return to operation of power grids that were damaged during mass attacks, as well as the restoration of infrastructure in the de-occupied territories — accordingly, the number of consumers has increased, and the volume of consumption by industry is also increasing.