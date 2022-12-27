13 people died due to floods in the Philippines. Another 23 are missing

At least 13 people have died as a result of powerful floods that covered the south of the Philippines. Currently, rescuers are looking for 23 more people who are considered missing.

This is reported by Rappler.

Most of the deaths were caused by drowning in flash floods after two days of torrential rain disrupted Christmas celebrations and forced more than 45 000 people to evacuate to shelters.

Rescue operations are ongoing and damage to agriculture is still being assessed. Water flooded dozens of roads and destroyed residential buildings.

The Coast Guard also reported that strong winds and large waves sank a fishing boat on Christmas Day off the coast of central Leith Island. Two crew members died, six more were saved.