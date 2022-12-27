The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 100 occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region. FSB employees were among them

On December 25, the Defense Forces of Ukraine targeted the concentration point of the occupying forces near Novobilozerka, Zaporizhzhia region. The losses of the enemy reached up to 100 soldiers dead and wounded. Among them are 15 employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

In addition, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has struck another strike on the area where the occupiers are concentrated. Units of missile forces and artillery hit four control points and six areas of concentration of the enemyʼs manpower.

Also, on December 26, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in such areas: Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka settlements (Luhansk region); Dilyivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Vesele, Maryinka and Pobyeda (Donetsk region).

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched two missile strikes and fired 44 rounds from multiple rocket launchers.