Turkey has found a new gas field in the Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that his country has discovered a large natural gas field in the Black Sea.
According to him, Turkish natural gas reserves in the Black Sea have increased by 170 billion cubic meters.
"They are a total of 710 billion cubic meters thanks to the reassessment and new discovery of 58 billion cubic meters by our Fatih drillship in the Çaycuma-1 field," Erdoğan wrote.
- On December 18, Egyptdiscovered a large gas field in the Nargis block in the eastern Mediterranean.
- On December 12, a new field with reserves of 150 million barrels of net oil reserves was discovered in southeastern Turkey. They are valued at $12 billion.