Turkey has found a new gas field in the Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that his country has discovered a large natural gas field in the Black Sea.

According to him, Turkish natural gas reserves in the Black Sea have increased by 170 billion cubic meters.

"They are a total of 710 billion cubic meters thanks to the reassessment and new discovery of 58 billion cubic meters by our Fatih drillship in the Çaycuma-1 field," Erdoğan wrote.