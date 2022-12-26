Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kuleba: In February, Ukraine wants to hold a peace summit at the UN

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit by the end of February 2023 at the United Nations with the participation of Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said this in an interview with the Associated Press.

Kuleba also noted that Ukraine will do everything possible to win the war in 2023, and added that diplomacy always plays an important role.

"Any war ends diplomatically. Any war ends as a result of actions on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he said.

Answering a question about whether Russia will be invited to the summit, Kuleba noted that this country should first be held accountable in an international court for war crimes.

He also spoke in favor of António Guterresʼ participation in the peace summit.

"He has shown himself to be an effective mediator and negotiator and most importantly, a principled and decent person. Therefore, we will be glad for his active participation," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

