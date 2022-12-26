China will cancel mandatory coronavirus quarantine for visitors

From January 8, China will stop sending travelers arriving in the country to mandatory quarantine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of the National Health Commission of China.

China will also reduce the level of restrictions due to COVID-19 from the highest category A to the less strict category B. The National Health Commission believes that the disease has become less pathogenic and will gradually turn into a common respiratory infection.

Travelers entering China are now required to spend five days of mandatory quarantine at a government-controlled facility and another three days of isolation at home. This norm, as well as restrictions on the number of passengers on international flights, will be canceled on January 8.

However, people entering China will still have to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure.