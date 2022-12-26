”Ukrposhta” made payments for the first time in the de-occupied Luhansk region

"Ukrposhta" made the first payments in the de-occupied Luhansk region. Residents of the village of Nevske were given pensions and financial aid.

The press service of "Ukrposhta" writes about this.

"The other day, Ukrposhta made the first cash payments in Luhansk region. After the deoccupation, residents of Nevske settlement, located directly on the front line, received pensions and one-time cash assistance from the Red Cross humanitarian organization. In one day, "Ukrposhta" managed to issue about 100 payments to residents of Nevsky, Luhansk region," they said.

The company emphasizes that they go to settlements on the front line as soon as they receive permission from the military and local authorities.

"Ukrposhta" reported that before the invasion, a stationary post office operated in Nevsky, which the invaders completely destroyed.