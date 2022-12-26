The Prosecutorʼs Office referred the case of ex-deputy secretary of the National Security Council Sivkovych to the court

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) submitted to the court the case against the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Volodymyr Sivkovych in the organization of the Euromaidan dispersal on November 30, 2013.

This is stated in the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The accused organized and controlled the violent dispersal of protests on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv by employees of the Berkut special police unit. At that time, 55 protestors received physical injuries of varying degrees of severity, and 30 victims were also affected by violence," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office noted in a statement.

In addition, 35 participants of the rally were detained using excessive force and violence. They were taken to the internal affairs authorities to be held administratively liable for documents falsified by law enforcement officers.