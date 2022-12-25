In Kherson Oblast, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit with Russian officers. Up to 70 occupiers were injured

Ukrainian defenders hit the headquarters of the occupiers in the Zabaryny area of the Kherson region.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Officers of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation held a meeting in this place. Up to 70 Russian servicemen were injured. The number of dead is being specified.

Also, in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 self-propelled artillery installations of the Russians "Pion" the other day.