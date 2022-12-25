In Kherson region, 16 people died and another 64 were injured in one day

In the Kherson region, 16 people were killed and another 64 were injured during the day due to Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

According to him, three of the 16 dead were employees of the State Emergency Service. They died during the demining of territories in Beryslav district.

"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson Oblast 71 times. They were fired from artillery, MLRS and mortars," said the head of the regional military administration.

At the same time, the Russian army attacked Kherson 41 times.

"The invaders covered the center of Kherson with massive fire — civilians were killed, civilian buildings were destroyed. Industrial premises, medical facilities, private and apartment buildings also came under enemy fire," Janushevich added.