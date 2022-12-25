Russia keeps four Caliber carriers in the Black Sea

Russia keeps up to 13 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including four carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 24 missiles.

This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sea of Azov, Russia continues to control maritime communications by keeping up to one ship on combat duty. There are nine enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, five of which are Caliber carriers, the total salvo is 72 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out: to the Sea of Azov — 33 vessels, four of them moved from the Bosphorus Strait; to the Black Sea — 29 ships, seven of them continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.