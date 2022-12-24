The Russian army lost almost 500 soldiers and eight armored vehicles over the past day

During the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 480 Russian occupiers. They also destroyed an enemy tank.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians also lost eight armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems and four rocket launchers.

In addition, the Ukrainian army shot down 8 Russian drones and destroyed 5 vehicles of the occupiers.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions," the General Staff noted.

During the entire war, the Russians lost more than 100 000 soldiers and more than 3 000 tanks.