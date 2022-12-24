The NBU almost halved the sale of currency

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) almost halved the sale of foreign currency last week. It sold $449 million and bought only $8 million.

The press service of the NBU writes about this.

The negative balance of foreign exchange market interventions amounted to $441 million.

Thus, the Central Bank reduced the sale of currency by 1.9 times compared to last week, when it sold $834 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has bought more than $3 billion and €110 million from the interbank market, and sold many times more. The National Bank did this to stabilize the exchange rate in Ukraine.