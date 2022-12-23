Biden signed a record US defense budget, $800 million of which is intended for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed a record $1.7 trillion defense budget. Of these, $800 million will go to help Ukraine.

The press service of the White House writes about it.

The money from this defense budget will go towards funding in 2023 the Department of Defense and military construction programs, the Department of Energyʼs national security programs, and intelligence programs.

It is also planned to increase the base salary of the military and other costs related to the US Armed Forces.

The State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Maritime Administration, the US Coast Guard and the intelligence community will also receive funds from this budget.