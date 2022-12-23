A group of Russian saboteurs was destroyed in Sumy region by the Territorial Defence Forces

The Territorial Defense Forces destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) in Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on December 23.

So, on the morning of December 22, up to 10 Russian soldiers crossed the state border line of Ukraine. On the territory of the Krasnopillia community, near the village of Vysoke, Territorial Defence Forces troops entered into battle with the Russian SRG. Two Russian saboteurs were eliminated, the others fled back to Russia.

On the Ukrainian side, there were no losses.