532 heating points have already been deployed in Kyiv. The mayor published a map

Another 52 new heating stations equipped with generators were opened in the capital.

"We have opened 52 new points where people can warm up, recharge their gadgets, and get up-to-date information in the event of a prolonged lack of electricity and heat in their homes in Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko noted.

In total, according to him, 532 heating points are now operating in the city. 50 of them are equipped tents of the State Service for Emergency Situations. Business also joins in — more than 100 points are additionally operating, the work of which is the responsibility of entrepreneurs.

"Kyiv does not stop expanding the network of heating points in all areas of the city in case of a long blackout," added Klitschko, publishing a map of the points.