The Russian army shelled the city of Kherson 30 times a day — they hit the residential quarters of the city.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych on December 23.

Russian shells hit educational institutions, private and apartment buildings.

Last day, the region came under Russian fire 61 times. Occupiers attacked peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, rocket launchers, mortars and tanks.

No victims have been reported.