Ukrainian film “Klondike” didnʼt make the Oscar shortlist

The Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Horbach did not make it to the short list of nominees for the Oscar award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Klondike was on the longlist in the nomination "Best International Feature Film".

The movie tells about the life of a young family who found themselves at the epicenter of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster on July 17, 2014 in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, the documentary film A House Made of Splinters by the Danish director Simon Lehreng Vilmont, created with the support of the State Agency for Cinema of Ukraine, was shortlisted for the Oscar.