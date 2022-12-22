Germany transfers MAN HX 8×8 military trucks to Ukraine

The German concern Rheinmetall, on behalf of the government of Germany, began to transfer MAN HX 8x8 high-speed military trucks to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of Rheinmetall.

In total, Ukraine will receive 26 such high-speed trucks with a hook loading system (Wechselladesystem). HX 8×8 are intended for the transportation of useful cargo, equipment and the construction of field hospitals.

On the website of the German government, itʼs indicated that the first 18 such cars were handed over to Ukraine. Together with them, the Ukrainian side received 13 border vehicles, a medical vehicle, a Bergepanzer armored repair vehicle and two Gabelstapler forklifts.