WP: Zelensky and Biden differed on the question of what weapons Ukraine needs and whether they can give them

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the United States Joe Biden differed on the question of what weapons Ukraine needs and whether the States and allies will be able to transfer them. The White House doesnʼt yet want to give Ukraine more weapons.

The Washington Post writes about it with reference to its own sources.

The purpose of Zelenskyʼs visit was to agree on larger supplies of weapons so that the Ukrainian army could conduct larger operations against Russia next year. At the same time, the United States wanted to know Zelenskyʼs opinion about the "diplomatic way" of resolving the conflict.

The US believes that the Ukrainian army already has enough tanks, and the American Abrams are difficult to maintain and operate. As for long-range missiles, Biden noted that there is no unity among the allies regarding such supplies, because missiles can be used to hit Russian territory.

The Biden administration also says that the US wanted to learn about Zelenskyʼs position on the peace talks and make sure that Kyiv had the strongest position on them. But for now it looks like an "academic conversation" because Russia is not interested in negotiations.