Over the past day, the Russian army opened fire 60 times on the territory of the Kherson region. Six people were injured, one person died.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional state administration, writes about this.

"The residential quarters of Kherson came under enemy fire again, the Russians attacked the shipbuilding plant, private and apartment buildings," he noted.

According to Yanushevych, the Russians fired from artillery, mortars, tanks, and rocket launchers.