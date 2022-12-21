YASNO: The most difficult situation in the country with electricity is in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the most difficult situation with electricity supply in Ukraine is that the Russians destroyed 60% of the transformers.

This was reported on Facebook by the general director of the YASNO energy resource supplier Serhiy Kovalenko.

"Today, the supply situation in Kyiv is the most difficult in the country. There are those areas that receive electricity for about 5 hours a day. There are those who have electricity for 2-3 hours a day. And there are those who are without light at all since the last shelling. The city cannot receive power from the countryʼs power system due to damage to high-voltage equipment," he explained.

Kovalenko added that currently the biggest problem in Kyiv is not generation, but networks. "The network just cannot work when 60% of the transformers are missing. It is impossible to supply electricity to a place where instead of equipment there is nothing," said the companyʼs head.

He also explained that power lines in Kyiv are not linear and not always logical from the point of view of the map and zoning. "If you think that it is impossible for there to be one without electricity among ten houses that have recovered, because it is on the line with a destroyed substation, then you are not right. This is a real situation," Kovalenko said.

In addition, according to Kovalenko, experts are working on repairs and new healing schemes using available equipment. "Can it be better than now? Maybe when the repair work is finished and when the re-healing scheme will start working. Could it be worse? Yes, if we are shelled again. More precisely, if the remaining 40% of nodes are damaged," he said.