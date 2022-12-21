”Ukrposhta” announced the date of issue of “Shchedryk. Carol of the Bells” stamp

"Ukrposhta" will put into circulation the postage stamp "Shchedryk. Carol of the Bells" on December 23. Redemptions will take place at the Main Post Office in Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

This was reported in the press service of "Ukrposhta".

The new stamp is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the presentation of the composition "Schedrik" on the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York.

The author of the sketch was Mykola Kochubey, the Honored Artist of Ukraine. He depicted the swallow that is sung about in the song.

The circulation of the stamp is 200,000 copies. From December 23, the stamp "Schedryk. Carol of the Bells" will be available at Ukrposhta city branches throughout the country, as well as in the official Ukrposhta online store.