Ukrainians will be able to exchange old incandescent lamps for energy-saving LED lamps for free in 2023

The government will launch a program to exchange old incandescent lamps for new energy-saving LED lamps in 2023. Every adult Ukrainian can get 5 new lamps.

The Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyridenko informed about this, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers writes.

"Currently, in order to reduce the load on the energy infrastructure, we have to implement various, including non-traditional, energy efficiency measures. A simple replacement of old light bulbs with new LED lamps can save the country up to 1.5 GW of electricity during peak hours," she explained.

According to her, replacing 50 million such lamps will relieve the work of an entire nuclear power plant reactor. The purchase of 30 million such lamps will be financed by the European Commission.

The program will be implemented through Ukrposhta. You will need to submit an application, come to the Ukrposhta branch and exchange 5 old lamps for 5 new ones.