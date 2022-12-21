The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed almost 100,000 Russian soldiers and 3,000 of their tanks

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed another 510 Russian occupiers in the last 24 hours — in total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 99,740 soldiers.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army as of December 21.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 3,002 tanks (+7 over the past day);
- 5,979 armored combat vehicles (+5);
- 1,972 artillery systems (+12);
- 412 rocket launcher systems (+2);
- 212 air defense equipment (+1);
- 282 aircraft (+1);
- 267 helicopters (+1);
- 1,688 drones (+8);
- 653 cruise missiles;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,608 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+9);
- 178 units of special equipment (+1).