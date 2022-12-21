President Zelensky reported on his visit to Washington

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his visit to the USA. He will meet with US President Joe Biden, address Congress and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The White House stated that Biden and Zelensky discussed this visit when they spoke on the phone on December 11. Washington officially invited Zelensky to come last Wednesday, December 14. The Ukrainian side officially accepted the invitation on December 16, and then finally confirmed the visit on December 18.

Biden plans to discuss with Zelensky further actions on the front, the capabilities and training that the US and allies will continue to provide to Ukraine, sanctions and export controls, as well as assistance in the economic and energy sectors.

This will be Zelenskyʼs second visit to the White House and his first trip abroad since the start of the full-scale invasion.