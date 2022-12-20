Macron: France supplied Ukraine with “Crotale” air defense systems

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country sent Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine.

This is reported by France 24.

"In recent days, France has sent Ukraine more weapons, artillery, Crotale (air defense batteries), equipment beyond what we have already supplied," Macron said, speaking aboard the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle off the coast of Egypt.

He added that he is currently working with the French Ministry of Defense to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition in the first quarter of 2023. These deliveries will include Caesar self-propelled artillery.