“The purpose of the meetings is to help the defenders.” The head of the SP Shulyak apologized to the wounded soldier for her visit

The head of the "Servant of the People" (SP) party Olena Shulyak apologized to the serviceman whom she visited in the hospital. There, Shulyak criticized the fighter for his post about the draft law she had initiated, which related to urban planning.

She wrote about it on Facebook.

"Like many of us, today I am not in the trenches under fire. But I saw it with my own eyes, I know firsthand about how it is there. And if any of my actions or words offended the fighter, I apologize. I definitely didnʼt want it, I didnʼt plan it and I didnʼt want it. And if it was perceived that way, I apologize," she wrote.

Shulyak added that each case is aimed at one thing — how to support and help those who protect the country today.

"This is the purpose of my meetings and communication with the defenders. Not only in the rear, but also at the front — in Kupyansk, Kherson, and a week ago — in Bakhmut," she noted.