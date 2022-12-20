“The purpose of the meetings is to help the defenders.” The head of the SP Shulyak apologized to the wounded soldier for her visit

The head of the "Servant of the People" (SP) party Olena Shulyak apologized to the serviceman whom she visited in the hospital. There, Shulyak criticized the fighter for his post about the draft law she had initiated, which related to urban planning.
She wrote about it on Facebook.
"Like many of us, today I am not in the trenches under fire. But I saw it with my own eyes, I know firsthand about how it is there. And if any of my actions or words offended the fighter, I apologize. I definitely didnʼt want it, I didnʼt plan it and I didnʼt want it. And if it was perceived that way, I apologize," she wrote.
Shulyak added that each case is aimed at one thing — how to support and help those who protect the country today.
"This is the purpose of my meetings and communication with the defenders. Not only in the rear, but also at the front — in Kupyansk, Kherson, and a week ago — in Bakhmut," she noted.
- On December 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 5655 on reforming the sphere of urban planning. He was criticized by heads of Ukrainian cities and towns, architects and public activists.
- On December 19, the MP from "Servant of the People" Halyna Yanchenko wrote a statement to leave the party. She was outraged by Shulyakʼs visit to the hospital to one of the servicemen, who criticized the draft law on urban planning reform initiated by her.