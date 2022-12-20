Ukraine received another $2 billion grant from the USA

The budget of Ukraine received another $2 billion from the United States through the World Bank. This is the second part of a total grant of $4.5 billion. Ukraine received the first part — $1.5 billion — at the beginning of December.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The money will be used to pay pensions and salaries to civil defense workers, as well as to pay for services under the medical guarantee program.

These funds were provided by the United States of America through the Trust Fund of the World Bank under the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine."