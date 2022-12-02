Ukraine received the first $1.5 billion grant from the USA

Ukraine received the first part of the grant from the United States through the World Bank Trust Fund — $1.5 billion.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance.

These funds are the first tranche of $4.5 billion provided as part of the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine."

The funds will be used for pension expenses and social assistance, in particular for the payment of housing and communal services, support for low-income families, disabled children and those disabled since childhood, immigrants, for payment of medical services under the medical guarantee program, etc.