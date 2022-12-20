A gas pipeline passing through Ukraine exploded in Chuvashia of Russian Federation

A powerful explosion occurred on the main gas pipeline Urengoy — Pomari — Uzhhorod in Russia.

The press service of the head of Chuvashia reported that before the fire, works were carried out on the section of the gas pipeline by the operating organization "Gazprom Transgaz Nizhnyi Novgorod".

Russian mass media reports that the explosion occurred between the villages of Kalinine and Yambakhtine of the Vurnar district. According to preliminary information, there was a gas leak. Three dead people and one more wounded are reported. All the victims are allegedly gas workers.