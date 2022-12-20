The Russians shelled the Kherson region 42 times during the day. Two people were killed

Russian troops shelled the Kherson region 42 times over the past day. Two civilians were killed.

The head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Residential quarters of Kherson recently came under enemy fire. the Russians targeted a critical infrastructure object, an educational institution, the building of the State Administration of Ukraine, private and apartment buildings," he noted.

According to him, the occupiers used artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and also fired one rocket.

Two civilians were killed as a result of the shelling. Three more people were wounded.