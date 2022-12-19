The countryʼs main Christmas tree was lit in Kyiv

The countryʼs main Christmas tree was lit on Sofia Square in Kyiv.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

"This year, of course, the format of the celebrations is different. And the Christmas tree is not as big and elegant as usual. 12 meters instead of 31, as last year. And we called her the "Christmas tree of indomitability," Klitschko noted.

The mayor recalled that this year there were many disputes about whether it is worth installing a Christmas tree. "But I think we made the right decision. There should be a Christmas tree! Our children should have a holiday! Despite all the efforts of the Russian barbarians to deprive Ukrainians of the joy of Christmas and New Year," added the head of the capital.